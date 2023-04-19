AIADMK announces candidate for one K'taka constituency

Karnataka polls: AIADMK announces candidate for one constituency

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Apr 19 2023, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 14:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The AIADMK on Wednesday announced one candidate for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, fielding its nominee for the Pulakeshinagar reserved constituency.

The party's Parliamentary Board has picked D Anbarasan as its candidate for the segment, AIADMK General Secretary K Palaniswami said in a statement.

The BJP, which is an ally of the opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, has fielded Murali from Pulakeshinagar (SC) constituency coming in Bengaluru.

