Amit Shah's roadshow cancelled owing to rains in B'luru

Karnataka polls: Amit Shah’s road show on Bengaluru's outskirts cancelled due to rains

The former BJP chief, one of the party's key poll strategists and campaigners, arrived here on a two-day visit to the state to campaign

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 21 2023, 19:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 19:34 ist
Amit Shah. Credit: DH File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's road show on Friday was cancelled owing to downpour at Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru, BJP sources said.

The former BJP chief, one of the party's key poll strategists and campaigners, arrived here on a two-day visit to the state to campaign ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in the state.

Also Read: BJP endorses corruption: Cong after video of Eshwarappa talking to PM over phone emerges

Shah was slated to hold a road show at Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district but it had to be called off due to the rains in and around the taluk headquarters town.

The party leader is scheduled to take stock of the party's poll preparations during an interaction with senior party functionaries during the visit. This is Shah's first visit to the state after the poll schedule was announced on March 29.

On Saturday, he is scheduled to attend an event organised by a private news channel before flying back to New Delhi.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Amit Shah
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich

Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich

K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics

K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics

A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs

A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs

Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side

Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side

Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day

Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day

Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit

Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

The future of social media is a lot less social

The future of social media is a lot less social

 