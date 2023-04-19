Karnataka polls: Anil Lad, N R Santhosh get JD(S) tickets

The JD(S) on Wednesday withdrew tickets to 12 candidates to accommodate new entrants into the party, including former Congress lawmaker Anil Lad from Bellary City.

The party also withdrew its Mudigere candidate to give the ticket to former BJP MLA MP Kumaraswamy.

In Bidar, the JD(S) has given the ticket to a new candidate - Suryakant Nagamarapalli. At Channagiri, the JD(S) has fielded former chief minister J H Patel's nephew Tejasvi Patel.

Besides replacing 12 candidates, the JD(S) also announced 59 constituencies, including former BJP MLC Ayanur Manjunath.

Also Read | JD(S) announces 3rd list of 59 candidates, to back CPI(M) and RPI in 3 seats each and Cong one

BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa's relative N R Santhosh got the JD(S) Arasikere ticket.

In total, the JD(S) has announced candidates for 200 constituencies. In seven segments, the JD(S) has decided to extend support to CPI(M) candidates in Gulbarga Rural, Bagepalli and KR Puram, RPI candidates in C V Raman Nagar, Vijayanagar and Mahadevapura. In Nanjangud, the party will support late Congress leader R Dhruvanarayan's son Darshan.

The list released on Wednesday has also put an end to the speculations over H D Kumaraswamy contesting even from Mandya, as the party announced MANMUL president B R Ramachandra.

Meanwhile, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has decided to camp in Hassan for some days to campaign for the party's candidate H P Swaroop. "I will be camping at Hassan and personally campaigning for Swaroop from Thursday," he told DH.

Astrology: No second seat

Kumaraswamy has decided against contesting from Mandya as his second seat based on astrological advice, according to sources in JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda's family. The family's astrologer has advised that Mandya will not be feasible for Kumaraswamy.