Karnataka polls: BJP banks on late MLA’s popularity in Jayanagar

The electoral fray at the Jayanagar constituency is turning out to be a thriller, with even the voters wondering if the city’s only woman MLA can retain her seat.

Some residents are satisfied with the incumbent Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy’s work, but a few others think the constituency truly developed during the tenure of BJP legislator B N Vijay Kumar.

A two-time MLA, Kumar died of a cardiac arrest during the 2018 elections, which the BJP said had allowed the Congress to take over the constituency.

The JD(S) had also thrown its weight behind the Congress, making Sowmya’s election possible. Despite all these, the 2018 election was tighter with the Congress scraping through by a margin of 2,889 votes.

C K Ramamurthy, BJP’s challenger to Sowmya, quoted all the above factors as a reason for his party’s loss the last time. “Besides, Jayanagar elections (countermanded after Kumar’s passing) were held only after the state election results were announced,” Ramamurthy, a two-time corporator from Pattabhirama Nagar, reasoned.

Kalegowda, who the JD(S) has fielded from the constituency, said his party’s decision to back Congress was a reason for Sowmya’s victory the last time. “I have worked consistently and am hopeful that people will support me this time,” he said.

In 2013, the BJP eclipsed Congress by a margin of 12,312 votes, while JD(S) had secured 12,097 votes, indicating that JD(S) could foil Congress’ chances in a three-cornered contest.

What may favour the Congress is the rebellion brewing within BJP and the large minority votes in the constituency. Last week, a large number of BJP workers switched their allegiance to the Congress, blowing open the internal feud inside the saffron party.

The BJP remains bullish, hoping to reap the continuing popularity of its late MLA Vijaykumar and the party’s good image.

Over the years, Jayanagar has burgeoned into a shopping hub, creating several civic issues for residents, starting from unmanageable traffic to poor organisation of parking areas.

“Shoppers (coming here) park their vehicles in residential areas and make life difficult for us,” said Vinod Kumar, a resident of Jayanagar 9th Block.

Another resident, Sumana, lamented that pubs and bars are coming up in residential areas unchecked. All the three candidates acknowledged the need to improve regulation.

Residents are urging politicians to address pressing issues like removing garbage blackspots and creating better healthcare and education facilities.

2018 results

Winner: Sowmya Reddy (Congress)

Runner-up: B N Prahlad (BJP)

2023 candidates

C K Ramamurthy-BJP

Sowmya Reddy-Congress

Kalegowda-JD(S)

Major issues

1) Poor traffic management and parking problems

2) Haphazard commercialisation, neglecting zoning regulations

3) Mushrooming of pubs and bars

4) Footpath encroachment

5) Better health and education infrastructure

6) Jayanagar Shopping Complex under renovation for over four years