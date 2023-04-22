K'taka: BJP candidate Ratna’s nomination accepted

Karnataka polls: BJP candidate Ratna Mamani’s nomination papers accepted

PTI
PTI, Belagavi,
  • Apr 22 2023, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 15:44 ist
Ratna Anand Mamani. Credit: DH File Photo

The nomination papers of BJP’s Saundatii Yellamma constituency candidate Ratna Anand Mamani for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly election was accepted on Saturday after a thorough scrutiny by the election officials owing to objections raised by the opponents including Congress.

Ratna, who is wife of former deputy speaker of the Karnataka Assembly late Anand Mamani, said the objection by the Congress candidate was rejected after closely scrutinising the application.

Also Read: Objections to nomination filed by Savadatti BJP candidate; hearing today

"I have got a favourable judgment to contest the Assembly election. I request the people of my constituency to bless me in the coming days," Ratna told reporters.

The BJP candidate said that she was not frightened after the objection, saying that she never committed anything wrong. "When the opponents cannot win, they resort to these low level conspiracies," Ratna alleged.

Accusing her opponents, she said those who created trouble for her should come face-to-face to fight in the election.

Ratna's lawyer said there could have been some minor errors, which did not amount to a gross violation of poll code to the extent that her nomination papers can be rejected.

