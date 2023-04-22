Karnataka polls: BJP candidate's Ratna Mamani's nomination papers declared valid

The election officer of the Saundatti-Yellamma Assembly constituency on Saturday approved BJP candidate Ratna Anand Mamani's nomination papers.

Congress candidate Vishwas Vaidya and AAP nominee Bapugouda Patil had raised objection to Ratna Mamani's nomination saying it was submitted as per the norms existed in 2018 even as the Supreme Court had in 2019 revised Form 26. The BJP candidate had not submitted an affidavit, which is mandatory under the revised rules, the complainants stated.

Vaidya and Patil further alleged, "Ratna Mamani submitted her nomination papers afresh at 7.38 pm on April 20 while the rule stipulates that papers should be submitted within the office hours." The complainants accused that the election officer was in cahoots with the BJP candidate.

Also Read | Karnataka polls: BJP candidate Ratna Mamani’s nomination papers accepted

Following the hearing on Saturday morning, election officer Rajiv Koler declared that the nomination papers of Ratna Mamani were in order.

Refusing to disclose the reason behind his order, the election officer said, "As per the rules details about the hearing and the reason behind approving the nomination will be submitted to the Election Commission."

Ratna Mamani is the wife of late BJP MLA and deputy speaker Anand Mamani, who died due to health-related complications in Bengaluru October last.