Karnataka polls: BJP confident of breaching halfway mark

A day after most exit polls gave an edge to Congress, the BJP was bullish on Thursday by asserting that the saffron party would retain power with a simple majority.

"Irrespective of what the surveys say, I'm confident that we'll get more than 115 seats," former chief minister BS Yediyurappa said.

Citing a preliminary report submitted by party workers, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said the BJP will hold a lead in 120-125 seats. "Our party workers are confident that the BJP will cross 120 seats. There are reports that we've done extremely well in some districts," she said.

Karandlaje, who supervised the BJP's election management committee, dismissed exit polls that gave the BJP as low as 7-10 seats in Bengaluru that has 28 Assembly segments.

Lamenting the poor voter turnout in Bengaluru, Karandlaje said it would have been lower if it was not for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign. "We're confident that all those who attended the PM's road show have supported our party," she said.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh dished out data points to claim that the saffron party would do better than the exit poll projections.

"In 2018, BJP led in 24,000 booths with zero leads in 14 Assembly constituencies. This time, we will lead in 31,000 booths with all Assembly constituencies contributing. Numbers are your guess," Santhosh said in a tweet. One pollster on Twitter said Santhosh's numbers would work out to 119 seats for the BJP.

With due respects to all celebrity pollsters none of them predicted 282 in 2014 or 303 in 2019 or 156 in 2022. or 104 in 2018. In 2018 @BJP4Karnataka led in 24K booths with 0 leads in 14 ACs . This time we will lead in 31K booths with all ACs contributing. Numbers is your guess. — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) May 11, 2023

"With due respects to all celebrity pollsters, none of them predicted 282 in 2014 or 303 in 2019 or 156 in 2022 or 104 in 2018," Santhosh added.

In another tweet on Wednesday afternoon, when polling was under way, Santhosh said: "Like Ramji‘s Sena won the war of Lanka for Prabhu Sri Ram, the Sena of Booth Committee workers & Page Pramukhs are winning the battle for Modiji in every booth," he said.

Like Ramji ‘s Sena win the war of Lanka for Prabhu Sri Ram , the Sena of Booth Committee workers & Page Pramukhs are winning the battle for Modiji in every Booth . #BJPYeBharavase #PoornaBahumatha4BJP — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) May 10, 2023

BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya said it was "amusing" to see reactions to the exit polls.

"Here is a caveat: these are just exit polls and not the actual result. Keep an ambulance handy in case the result flips, which is very likely," Malviya said. "There is nothing to suggest, either in the voting percentage or on the ground, that Congress will have a runaway win. So relax! Take a deep breath and wait for 13th," he said.

