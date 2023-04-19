Karnataka polls: BJP leader Ayanur to be JD(S) nominee from Shivamogga

The suspense over BJP leader Ayanur Manjunath's political decision is over as he will be JD(S) nominee from Shivamogga Urban assembly segment.

Announcing resignation to the primary membership of BJP, he received B Form from the JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy in the party office, here on Wednesday. He was heading towards Hubballi to submit resignation from membership of legislative council to the Assembly Speaker Basavaraj Horatti. He met Kumaraswamy and JD(S) State President CM Ibrahim in the party office during his brief stay there.

Speaking on the occasion, he said he has decided to face the assembly polls in February to restore peace in Shivamogga city. After learning that he would not get the ticket from BJP, he decided to quit the party. JD(S) President CM Ibrahim and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy invited him to join the party and face the election as the party nominee from Shivamogga city. "Iam determined to face the election and I would file nomination papers on April 20."

Announces resignation from MLC post

Earlier in Shivamogga, Ayanur held press conference and announced that he would resign as MLC and from the primary membership of BJP. He also made it clear that he is not quitting the party for the sake of political gain or ticket but to repay debt to Shivamogga, my home town.

Slamming BJP leaders, he said these leaders did not follow single instruction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have no moral right to utter the name of Modi. He said he was the only person who stood by Yediyurappa when he was in crisis. He was never against BJP.

He said he knows BJP National President J P Nadda well as he was the health minister when I was Rajya Sabha member. But Iam not a tall leader like Yediyurappa. So, BJP Central leaders don't ask me not to quit."