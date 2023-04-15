Karnataka polls: BJP struggles to rein in rebels

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 15 2023, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 03:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Top BJP leaders huddled for a strategy meeting on Friday even as the party’s efforts to douse rebellion yielded mixed results. 

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Pralhad Joshi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa and RSS leaders launched a firefighting exercise to dissuade rebels from spoiling the party’s prospects in the May 10 polls.

Haveri MLA Neharu Olekar who was not given the ticket held talks with Yediyurappa. Emerging out of the meeting, Olekar launched an attack on Bommai. “I did not get the ticket because of Bommai. We hail from the same district and he doesn’t want me to grow,” he said. 

“I will release documents on how Rs 1,500 crore was granted for an irrigation project and no work was done. The money disappeared in just six months,” Olekar said. The four-time MLA said he will hold a meeting with his supporters on Saturday and decide his next political move.

According to BJP sources, after the announcement of 212 candidates, there is rebellion in 40 constituencies. At least 120-150 leaders are upset in these constituencies, making it a Herculean task to convince them.

It is learnt that Pradhan and Joshi are focusing on the all-important Kittur Karnataka region. “Biggest resentment is being witnessed in this region, especially Belagavi where the party has fielded seven new faces, including two sitting MLAs who were replaced,” a source said.

However, efforts by Pradhan and Joshi are not yielding much result. Their challenge is to wean away the maximum number of party workers from going behind rebels joining other parties.

Yediyurappa, too, is working to control the situation. “In Chamarajnagar, Yediyurappa’s supporter M Rudresh was eyeing the ticket that went to V Somanna. After Rudresh attacked Somanna, Yediyurappa rang him up. Rudresh issued a clarification and is campaigning with Somanna. Another Yediyurappa aide Kapu Siddalingaswamy in Varuna has started campaigning,” a source said.

BJP
Karnataka News
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023

