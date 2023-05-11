K'taka polls: Bommai confident of clear majority

Karnataka Polls: Bommai confident of clear majority for BJP

Bommai said BJP will retain power with a comfortable majority despite the exit polls giving an edge to the Congress

DHNS
DHNS, Ugargol (Belagavi district),
  • May 11 2023, 22:32 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 05:18 ist
Karnataka incumbent CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI File Photo

 Incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday exuded confidence that the BJP would retain power with a comfortable majority despite the exit polls giving an edge to the Congress.

"Prime Minister Narandra Modi and central leaders have toured the length and breadth of the state campaigning for the party candidates. The BJP will come to power again with a clear majority. I don't believe in exit polls. In the 2018 Assembly elections, exit polls had predicted that the Congress would retain power. But the BJP emerged as the single largest party, Bommai told reporters here.

Bommai and his wife Channamma, joined by party candidate from Saundatti-Yellamma constituency Ratna Mamani and minister C C Patil, paid obeisance to Renuka Yellamma.

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
BJP
Congress

