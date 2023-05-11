Karnataka Polls: Bommai confident of clear majority for BJP

Incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday exuded confidence that the BJP would retain power with a comfortable majority despite the exit polls giving an edge to the Congress.
"Prime Minister Narandra Modi and central leaders have toured the length and breadth of the state campaigning for the party candidates. The BJP will come to power again with a clear majority. I don't believe in exit polls. In the 2018 Assembly elections, exit polls had predicted that the Congress would retain power. But the BJP emerged as the single largest party, Bommai told reporters here.
Bommai and his wife Channamma, joined by party candidate from Saundatti-Yellamma constituency Ratna Mamani and minister C C Patil, paid obeisance to Renuka Yellamma.
