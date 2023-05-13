Bommai's convoy gets stuck as Cong workers celebrate

Karnataka polls: Bommai's convoy gets stuck in Haveri as Congress workers celebrate

The incumbent CM's vehicle got stuck in the traffic as Congress workers celebrated their victory on the same route.

DH Web Desk,
  • May 13 2023, 12:58 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 12:58 ist
While the Congress is set to win the Karnataka Assembly elections with a big margin, a video has come up that shows Basavaraj Bommai's convoy getting stuck in Haveri.

Meanwhile, in what seemed to be conceding his defeat, incumbent Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai speaking to the reporters said, "We've not been able to make the mark. Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels."

 

Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
basavaraj bommai
Congress
BJP

