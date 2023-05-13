Karnataka polls: Bommai's convoy gets stuck in Haveri as Congress workers celebrate

While the Congress is set to win the Karnataka Assembly elections with a big margin, a video has come up that shows Basavaraj Bommai's convoy getting stuck in Haveri.

The incumbent CM's vehicle got stuck in the traffic as Congress workers celebrated their victory on the same route.

#WATCH | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's convoy gets stuck in Haveri as Congress workers cheer on in the route and celebrate their party's comfortable win in #KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/i8nw6FAH4y — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

Meanwhile, in what seemed to be conceding his defeat, incumbent Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai speaking to the reporters said, "We've not been able to make the mark. Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels."