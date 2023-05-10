Karnataka polls: Bridegroom casts vote before tying nuptial knot in Shivamogga's Sagar

In an interesting incident, a bridegroom exercised his franchise in the Karnataka Assembly elections before tying the nuptial knot in Sagar on Wednesday.

Vinod Kumar, from Shivappanayaka Nagara layout in Sagar town, exercised his voting right with his family members before heading to the wedding venue.

Vinod's marriage with Pallavi was fixed to be held at Ripponpet in Hosanagar taluk on this date two months ago.

Speaking on the occasion, he said initially he was disappointed that his wedding day is on the day of voting. "But we decided to cast our votes in the morning and left for the wedding venue. We must not forget our voting right."