Karnataka Polls: Congress approaches EC against BJP government issuing tenders just before the announcement of polls

Congress knocked on the doors of the Election Commission on Monday against the BJP government issuing tenders just before the announcement of polls and denial of permission for its poll advertisements as well as seeking transfer of four officers who have served for more than three years in Karnataka electoral office.

A delegation of former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, Rajya Sabha MP Syed Nasir Hussain, Punjab Leader of Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa and AICC Secretaries Pranav Jha and Vineet Punia met Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and other Election Commissioners and submitted four memoranda, including one on Lok Sabha bypolls in Punjab.

Khurshid told reporters that the EC heard them patiently and assured them that they will look into the issues raised by the Congress. The EC was positive, he added.

In its memorandum signed by Congress General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala, the party demanded that all the tenders and bids of various state departments and the union government to the state should stopped in the interest of free and fair election.

The party asked the EC to scrutinise all actions of government, particularly the tenders and contracts issued within 45 days to three months prior to the date of election. "This is more so where the sole purpose of the tenders and contracts is to issue hugely inflated estimates, without appropriate assessment of cost of work or the need for works...for which no justification is available on government file," it said.

The memorandum claimed that the BJP government at the state and centre have issued tender notifications in various departments for over Rs 20,000 crore.

Congress also objected to the Karnataka State Media Certification Commission refusing to grant approval for its at least five advertisement videos and urged the EC to reconsider the decision. The memorandum said its videos try to raise awareness about the corruption allegations against the BJP government.

"In the past the BJP has run smear campaigns against the Congress in Karnataka without any restraint. Yet the Congress is not being allowed permission to run advertisements that are far tamer in comparison," Hussain said.

The memorandum also demanded immediate transfer of four officers who are serving the Karnataka Chief Electoral Office for more than three years and are allegedly linked with the 'Chilume Trust' which was accused of illegally collecting voters' data.

"In the office of the CEO, there are people who have been serving for more than three years and still continue in their offices. This is a violation of the EC’s guidelines which state that officers are to be changed after every three years to prevent any appearance of bias. The Congress has submitted a list of all such officers and asked for the rule to be enforced," Hussain said.