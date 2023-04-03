K'taka: Congress CEC to discuss on party candidates

Karnataka polls: Congress Central Election Committee to discuss on party candidates

Congress already announced the candidates' names for 124 constituencies out of 224 segments

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 03 2023, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 22:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The Congress Central Election Committee will meet here on Tuesday to deliberate on party candidates for the remaining 100 seats.

The committee headed by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge expected to clear 60 constituencies' candidates as the state screening committee already sent single names for these segments. The party will announce the list comprising 60 names by Friday, sources in the Congress said.

The party leaders will deliberate upon another 32 segments, where the state screening sent two names for each segment. For another seven segments, the state screening committee sent four names each. All these will be cleared by the Central Committee on Tuesday itself, but an announcement of a third list will be made after the announcement of the BJP and Janata Dal(S) list, said a leader.

"The party is also planning to give tickets to turncoats from the BJP and JD(S) in some segments. So, it will announce the third list after the BJP and JD(S) list, said the leader.

In Melukote seat, the Congress decided to support Darshan Puttanaiah, who will contest from Raitha Sangha.

Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Congress 
Mallikarjun Kharge
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka

