Karnataka polls: Dalit federation announces support to Congress

Several JD(S) and BJP leaders joined the Congress party on Thursday in presence of the party leaders

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 20 2023, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 06:24 ist
The Congress flag. Credit: DH File Photo

‘The Dalita Sangharsha Samithi Aikya Horata Chalana Samithi has announced that it will support the Congress party in the Assembly elections in all the 224 constituencies. 

Speaking to mediapersons, KPCC president D K Shivakumar said the federation had more than 20 Dalit organisations as part of it across the state. They have decided to support the Congress party after statewide consultations with all their members, Shivakumar said. 

Indudhar Honnapur, member of the organisation, said they had announced support to Congress as they wanted the Congress to come to power to safeguard democracy and the Indian Constitution. The atrocities against Dalits have increased after the BJP came to power at the Centre and in the state, he alleged. 

Leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah who also spoke on the occasion said the BJP never had any respect for the Constitution. Without safeguarding the Constitution. the oppressed sections cannot be safe, he stated. 

Meanwhile, several JD(S) and BJP leaders joined the Congress party on Thursday in presence of the party leaders. These included former minister B Somashekar, BJP leader and former state Wakf Board chairperson Asif Sait, former MUDA chairperson Basave Gowda and the 2018 candidate from JD(S) Abdul Azeez.

