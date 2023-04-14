Karnataka polls: Dissidence intensifies in BJP, more leaders quit

Protests and dissidence against the BJP extended to nearly 40 constituencies across the state with top leaders finding little success so far in convincing rebels who could spoil the party’s prospects in the May 10 Assembly election.

The BJP’s second list of 23 candidates released late on Wednesday night only intensified protests that were first triggered when the party announced 189 candidates earlier this week.

While 10 sitting MLAs were replaced in the first list, the BJP’s second list saw seven more incumbents missing the tickets.

On Thursday, not only did Haveri MLA Neharu Olekar and Mudigere MLA MP Kumaraswamy resign, they openly attacked BJP leaders. Olekar’s supporters burnt Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s posters.

“It was Bommai who ensured I did not get the ticket. He tried unsuccessfully in the last election also. I will expose the CM’s corruption,” Olekar said.

Kumaraswamy blamed BJP national general secretary C T Ravi for blocking his ticket. “I am the only SC (Right) candidate who can win from this region. I was targeted,” he claimed. Protests took place across central Karnataka, Kittur Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka regions.

Former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi was joined by former minister Shashikant Naik by resigning after being denied tickets. In Tumakuru, Sogadu Shivanna and his supporters resigned from the party.

In Byatarayanapura, supporters of ticket-rejects A Ravi and Munendra Kumar were up in arms after the BJP chose Thammesh Gowda for the ticket. Gowda was handpicked for the seat by BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa. “I spent several hours over many meetings to ensure he got the ticket. Now, we must ensure his victory. My honour is at stake here,” Yediyurappa told party workers. Still, there were protests.

At Basavanagudi, too, there is said to be dissidence from supporters of former mayor B S Sathyanarayana.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel maintained that party leaders were trying to douse the fire. “Such dissidence is natural,” he said.