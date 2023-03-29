Karnataka polls: EC introduces 'Vote From Home' option for voters above 80 years

The Election Commission has introduced the facility to Vote-from-Home (VFH) for people above 80 years of age, those with disabilities and Covid-19 suspects.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that secrecy will be maintained and the entire process will be videographed. "All the political parties will be informed whenever there is a movement for Voting From Home (VFH)," he said.

Though this arrangement was made in several states after the Covid-19 pandemic, it is being introduced in Karnataka for the first time.

An absentee voter, wishing to vote by postal ballot, has to make an application to the Returning Officer (RO) of the constituency concerned, in Form-12D, giving all requisite particulars. Such applications seeking postal ballot facility should reach the RO during the period from the date of announcement of the election to five days following the date of notification of the election concerned.

Read | EC not in hurry for Wayanad bypoll, to wait for Rahul to appeal against conviction and sentencing

In case of absentee voters belonging to the PwD category (AVPD), who opt for the postal ballot, the application (Form 12D) should be accompanied by a copy of the benchmark disability certificate specified by the concerned appropriate Government, under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

“A polling team composed of two polling officials, along with a videographer and security, will then go to the elector’s house along with a Voting Compartment and get the elector to vote on the Postal Ballot maintaining complete secrecy of the vote. Candidates will be provided with a list of these electors in advance and will also be provided with the schedule of voting and the route chart of the polling parties so that they can send their representatives to witness the polling procedure. Postal ballots will then be stored securely by the Returning Officer,” said a statement from the Election Commission of India.

This is an optional facility and does not involve any Postal Department for mailing arrangements, said the statement.

A total of 40 ethnic polling stations will be set up for vulnerable tribal groups-Jenu Kuruba and Koraga Tribes. Special emphasis on the participation of the third gender in the election process, he said.

According to the ECI a total of 42,756 transgenders in the state and in which 41,312 have registered in the electoral roll.