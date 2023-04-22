Karnataka polls: EC seizures touch Rs 253.03 crore

The total value of cash, liquor, freebies and other materials seized since March 29 reached Rs 253.03 crore on Saturday

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 22 2023, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2023, 02:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

As the parties up their campaigns, the Election Commission is increasing its vigil.

Of the Rs 253 crore, close to Rs 82 crore has been seized in cash, followed by Rs 78 crore worth of gold and silver items. Liquor worth Rs 56 crore has also been seized.

The authorities have booked 1,873 cases with regard to seizures of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies.

The 24 hours preceding Saturday evening had seen confiscation of cash and materials worth Rs 7.3 crore, which included liquor worth Rs 4.4 crore and Rs 1.8 crore in cash.

Since the announcement of the polls, 69,706 arms have been deposited. Nearly 12,634 non-bailable warrants have been issued in this regard.

