Karnataka polls: End of BJP's negative and communal politics has begun, says SP chief

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the assembly election trends from Karnataka that project a Congress victory send the message that the "end" of the BJP's negative, communal and corrupt politics has begun.

Track Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Results Live

The Congress was striding forward with leads in 135 seats while the BJP was ahead in 64 in Karnataka, according to Election Commission of India trends, as votes were counted on Saturday for an election widely seen as a litmus test for both parties ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls.

कर्नाटक का संदेश ये है कि भाजपा की नकारात्मक, सांप्रदायिक, भ्रष्टाचारी, अमीरोन्मुखी, महिला-युवा विरोधी, सामाजिक-बँटवारे, झूठे प्रचारवाली, व्यक्तिवादी राजनीति का ‘अंतकाल’ शुरू हो गया है। ये नये सकारात्मक भारत का महंगाई, बेरोज़गारी, भ्रष्टाचार व वैमनस्य के ख़िलाफ़ सख़्त जनादेश… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 13, 2023

Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi, "The message from Karnataka is that the 'antkaal (end)' of the BJP's negative, communal, corrupt, pro-rich, anti-women, anti-youth, socially divisive, propaganda, individual-centric politics has begun."

"This is a strict mandate of a new positive India against inflation, unemployment, corruption and animosity," he added.