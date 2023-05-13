End of BJP's negative, communal politics has begun: SP

Karnataka polls: End of BJP's negative and communal politics has begun, says SP chief

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • May 13 2023, 13:50 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 13:50 ist
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the assembly election trends from Karnataka that project a Congress victory send the message that the "end" of the BJP's negative, communal and corrupt politics has begun.

Track Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Results Live

The Congress was striding forward with leads in 135 seats while the BJP was ahead in 64 in Karnataka, according to Election Commission of India trends, as votes were counted on Saturday for an election widely seen as a litmus test for both parties ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls.

Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi, "The message from Karnataka is that the 'antkaal (end)' of the BJP's negative, communal, corrupt, pro-rich, anti-women, anti-youth, socially divisive, propaganda, individual-centric politics has begun."

"This is a strict mandate of a new positive India against inflation, unemployment, corruption and animosity," he added.

