Karnataka polls: Home to large slums, Gandhinagar may witness a four-way fight

Five straight victories of the Congress candidate in Gandhinagar gives an impression that the upcoming election could be a cakewalk for Dinesh Gundu Rao, who is banking on his clean image to retain the seat he has held for the last 25 years.

The ground reality is, however, different. Perhaps for the first time, the assembly constituency will witness a tough four-cornered fight with a former minister, a money bag, throwing his hat in the ring.

Although Gandhinagar has seen a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP in the last three elections, the JD(S) has also emerged as a formidable force.

Also Read | Election Commission ropes in officials of neighbouring states for polls in Karnataka

As against Congress’ 47,354 votes that ensured the victory of Dinesh Gundu Rao in the 2018 polls, the BJP’s Sapthagiri Gowda emerged second with 37,284 votes, while V Narayanaswamy of the JD(S) received an impressive 36,635 votes.

Son of former minister Ramachandra Gowda, the BJP candidate is banking on the support of volunteers across 231 booths as he accompanies party heavyweights, including P C Mohan, MP (Bengaluru Central), during his campaign. He also believes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow, scheduled to pass through this constituency on May 7, could help him beat the incumbent.

Observers say Narayanaswamy of the JD(S) may put up a better fight against the Congress than the BJP. Of late, he has been spending a lot of time and money, as the 68-year-old is confident of emerging victorious. At least two former councilors have extended their support but the euphoria surrounding his potential victory, which was at the peak weeks ago, is slowly diminishing.

This time, an independent candidate Maluru Krisshnaiah Setty — who was denied a ticket by the BJP — could potentially emerge as a key disruptor. Setty, a former minister and whose declared wealth runs over Rs 100 crore, is a close aide of BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa. In 2011, both Setty and Yediyurappa were sent to jail over a denotification scam.

Notably, many voters in Gandhinagar live in slums as it is a constituency where a large number of ‘pete’ areas are located. Around 70,000 voters are Tamil-speaking. It is also a transport hub comprising massive bus and railway terminals. The constituency is plagued with plenty of civic and mobility issues.

2018 results

Winner: Dinesh Gundu Rao [Congress]

Nearest rival: Sapthagiri Gowda [BJP]

Candidates in 2023

Sapthagiri Gowda A R-BJP

Dinesh Gundu Rao-Congress

V Narayanaswamy-JD(S)

Major issues

Irregular water supply and broken sanitary lines.

Lack of footpaths, public toilets and parking facilities.

Narrow roads and traffic congestion.

Inadequate parks and open spaces.