Karnataka polls: JD(S) drops alliance plan with Owaisi's AIMIM

K'taka polls: JD(S) drops alliance plan with AIMIM

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 20 2023, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 06:29 ist
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH Photo

The JD(S) has dropped its plan to enter into a pre-poll alliance with the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

The JD(S) list of constituencies where it is extending support to other parties does not mention AIMIM.

The JD(S) is extending external support in to CPIM and RPI at Gulbarga Rural, Bagepalli, KR Pura, CV Ramannagar, Vijaynagara and Mahadevapura. In Nanjangud, JD(S) will back Congress' Darshan Dhruvanarayan.

According to the sources, JD(S) and AIMIM leaders failed to come to an understanding. This forced JD(S) legislature party leader HD Kumaraswamy to cut the deal. "Some of the senior leaders of the party opined that going with AIMIM would have a negative impact on JD(S) in other constituencies," said a senior leader of the party.

JD(S) MLC and party core committee convenor K A Thippeswamy said: "As leaders of both parties could not come to a consensus we dropped the idea."

 

 

JD(S)
AIMIM
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023

