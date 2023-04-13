Karnataka polls: JD(S) final list will be announced on April 14, says HDK

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said that the final list of the party's candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections would be announced on Friday.

Addressing press persons here on Thursday, he said that former Jewargi MLA Doddappagouda Patil Naribol, who quit the BJP after he was denied a ticket, will join the party and contest against former CM late Dharam Singh's son Ajay Singh.

Naribol and former Shahapur MLA Guru Patil Shirawal will join JD(S) on Thursday, he said.

Expressing displeasure about 7-8 JD(S) candidates announced by the party, he said that the final list will be declared after considering it and there will be no major changes in it. "Several MLAs and MLCs have been in touch with me. I cannot disclose their names. They will join the party after discussing with their supporters", he added.

Taking a dig at KPCC president D K Shivakumar for expressing his support to Mallikarjun Kharge for chief ministerial post, Kumaraswamy said, " JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda wanted Kharge to become CM in 2019. But, Congress leaders had opposed it. Now, they are backing the AICC chief to CM post, he added.

Kumaraswamy said that leaders who had deserted Janata Parivar were returning to the party fold and added that the JD(S) will win 30-40 seats in north Karnataka region.