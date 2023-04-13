K'taka polls: JD(S) offers Chamaraja ticket to Bhavani

Karnataka polls: JD(S) offers Chamaraja ticket to Bhavani

Some senior JD(S) leaders from Mysuru have invited Bhavani to contest from the Chamaraja constituency that BJP won in 2018

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 13 2023, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 03:18 ist
Bhavani Revanna. Credit: Special Arrangement

The JD(S) is said to have offered an alternative to former minister H D Revanna’s wife Bhavani Revanna: the Chamaraja seat in Mysuru, instead of Hassan.

Some senior JD(S) leaders from Mysuru have invited Bhavani to contest from the Chamaraja constituency that BJP won in 2018.

Revanna and Bhavani have had their eyes set on Hassan, which is currently held by BJP’s Preetham J Gowda.

Read | Karnataka polls: Dissidence intensifies in BJP, more leaders quit

According to the party leaders from Mysuru, the JD(S) can win if a winnable candidate is fielded. “Our candidate during the 2018 Assembly elections secured 19.41% votes, whereas the BJP candidate got 36.77% votes. Though we were in the third place, fielding a woman candidate like Bhavani Revanna will make a big difference,” a senior JD(S) leader explained.

According to sources, even JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda suggested the Chamaraja option. Apparently, the former prime minister has advised Bhavani to pick any seat other than Hassan. “As it is revealed in the internal survey that Bhavani will not win from Hassan, JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy is firm on not giving her a ticket. Even Gowda is aware of it and offered her the Kadur ticket. The final option is Chamaraja,” the source explained.

Gowda is likely to hold a meeting with Kumaraswamy and Revanna to discuss this further on Friday, sources said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

JD(S)
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023

Related videos

What's Brewing

As Earth warms, more droughts suck soil, plants dry

As Earth warms, more droughts suck soil, plants dry

Tigers are thriving. Are forests keeping up?

Tigers are thriving. Are forests keeping up?

Bangkok revels in first post-pandemic Songkran festival

Bangkok revels in first post-pandemic Songkran festival

Hollywood cavalcade heading for Cannes film fest

Hollywood cavalcade heading for Cannes film fest

Houseboats in J&K’s Dal Lake struggling to stay afloat

Houseboats in J&K’s Dal Lake struggling to stay afloat

Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks

Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

Act now to avoid a water crisis

Act now to avoid a water crisis

 