Karnataka polls: Making all efforts for Belgaum Uttar candidature, says Benake 

Benake told reporters at the airport on Wednesday evening that he had travelled between Bengaluru and New Delhi in hopes of being named a candidate

Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 13 2023, 00:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

MLA Anil Benake said that he has not lost hope despite BJP announcing their first list of candidates in which his name does not figure. "I, myself, was in contact with the high command and have apprised them about Belgaum Uttar Assembly constituency and expect to get it changed," he said.

Benake told reporters at the airport on Wednesday evening that he had travelled between Bengaluru and New Delhi in hopes of being named a candidate. "I was hoping that my name would figure in first list but was disappointed."

"In the earlier elections too getting candidature was not easy for me. I was the first BJP MLA from Belgaum Uttar. I shall remain with the party and continue to hope for my candidature," he said.

Benake said that in the last five years peace has prevailed in the city and eight slaughter houses continue to remain closed. "All officials and party workers were aware of my approach and work."

