​​Karnataka polls: Nomination by 4 AAP candidates rejected, 2 JDS candidates at risk

Some of the 5,000 candidates who had filed nomination papers for the May 10 polls didn't clear the scrutiny round as even leaders from JD(S) started at the risk of rejection.

As per the details provided by the Chief Electoral Officer, a total of 3,044 candidates cleared the scrutiny round. Papers submitted by candidates in five segments -- Savadatti-Yellamma, Aurad, Haveri (SC), Raichur and Shivajinagar were -- were yet to be completed.

Sources in the JDS said nominations filed by candidates in Shivajinagar and Bijapur candidates were facing the risk of rejection as of Friday night. Clarity on the issue will emerge once the scrutiny of Shivajinagar candidates is completed.

Also Read | Karnataka polls: Congress fields DKS against DKS in Kanakapura as 'precautionary measure'

The AAP saw four of its candidates being rejected and were arranging to back an alternative candidate in at least three constituencies. In Heggadadevanakote, the candidate had made an error by entering the constituency name as Chamundeshwari, losing the opportunity to contest in the poll.

By the end of the day, 219 candidates from BJP had cleared scrutiny, followed by the Congress (218), JDS (207), AAP (207), BSP (135) and CPIM (4). There were 720 candidates from unrecognised parties and 1334 independents.

The statement by the CEO's office also showed that of the 4989 nomination papers filed only 7.6 per cent (381) were from women candidates and one candidate who identified themself as 'Other'.

