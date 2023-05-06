Karnataka Polls: People have decided to give clear mandate to Congress, says Siddaramaiah

CLP leader Siddaramaiah said that his assessment of ground level reality and people's response indicates that people have decided to give a mandate of clear majority for Congress for peace and development of the State.

"This is because the BJP-led state government is the most corrupt government and it has failed in all aspects and there is anti incumbency and an air against BJP. People do not want an anti-people government which is looting the State with corruption. They are tired of price rise, stagnancy in development, politics of hate and communalism. It would not be a hung assembly at any cost, as they know that it would be a loss for them, as they want a strong, stable government, which can respond to people's problems," he said.

He was speaking at media interaction hosted by Mysuru district journalists' association in Mysuru on Saturday.

Siddaramaiah said, "With the financial discipline like reducing loans there by cutting down interest and principal amount paid, cutting unnecessary expenses all the guarantees can be and will be implemented. They say that we cannot implement guarantees but how will they implement their promise to give three free cylinders a year?" he questioned.

He added, "This election is significant in the wellbeing of people and nation because, while 5 to 6% price rise per year is normal, prices of daily use commodities have gone up by 100 to 200 per cent. Is this Achche din promised by PM Modi?

He said, "When they had a double engine government, why did they not implement the Mahadayi project when their own party was in power in Goa and Maharashtra although BSY had promised to implement it before election. Why didn't they approve Mekedatu project?" Siddaramaiah asked.

Siddaramaiah said, "PM Modi said, 'Na khaunga, na khaane doonga' for mere publicity and public consumption. BJP introduced Operation Kamala in the state by buying MLAs to come to power. For the first time in the entire history contractors' association wrote to the Prime Minister complaining about 40 per cent commission. Even now the RUPSA organisation of unaided schools has written about the same to PM."

"Why didn't he initiate any action? 70 people went to jail in a PSI recruitment scam including ADGP. Unable to give 40 per cent commission, contractor Santhosh Patil ended his life in Udupi mentioning the name of the then RDPR minister K S Eeshwarappa. They seek evidence. What more evidence do they need? Former chairperson of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited and MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son was caught red handed by Lokayukta while taking bribe on his father's behalf. This is more than evidence. Besides this there is corruption everywhere at every office and for every recruitment and transfer," he alleged.



He said, "They now say that Congress also indulged in corruption. If so, they should have brought it up back then as an Opposition party but they never did that. Also they could have ordered for inquiry and initiated action during their tenure when their own party was in power. So this indicates they are just making false allegations."

Siddaramaah said, "We implemented 158 out of 165 promises and gave more than 20 additional programmes like Indira canteen, waiving off farm loans, 'shoe bhagya' and others. But out of 600 promises how many have they implemented? I invited them for open discussion about our promises implemented and about their promises. But they are not ready for it."

Siddaramaiah alleged, "BJP in the state been communal. Issues related to Hijab, Azan, not letting people from minority community sell things in religious fairs have led people of minority community to live in anxiety," he said.

'BJP took more loan in the state and centre'

Siddaramaiah said, "PM Modi in his online interaction with his workers said that the State will be filled with loans ((State will become diwali)) if all the guarantees of Congress are implemented. But it is they who have taken more loans . Ever since India became independent until Manmohan Singh was PM, the Country's loan was Rs 53.11 lakh Crore, now in the past nine years it has increased to Rs 155 lakh Crore, so PM Modi has taken Rs 102 lakh Crore loan in this period. In the State till 2018 March, the loan of the State was 2.42lakh crore from KC Reddy's period. But now the loan to the State is 5.64 lakh Crore. So in this period they have taken Rs 3.22 lakh Crore. They need to pay Rs 56,000 Crore towards repayment of interest and principal amount for loan this year in the State. This year they are taking Rs 78,000 crore loan in the state.

He said, "When I was CM I followed parameters of fiscal responsibility act 2003, that fiscal deficit should not cross 3 per cent, revenue should be surplus, and loan should not cross 25 per cent of GDP. So I took only Rs 20,000 crore loan per year, and during my entire tenure, I had taken the loan of Rs 1.16 lakh crore. But BJP-led state government has not followed any of these parameters. They say Covid pandemic was the reason for the loans, but they spent only Rs 15,000 Crore in those two years in the state. Also they did not take any developmental works in those two years in state."

'Will win in Varuna with bigger lead than previous polls'

Siddaramaiah said, "Despite all the conspiracies by BJP, the people of Varuna will elect me with a bigger margin than the lead I got in previous two elections."

He said, "BJP is trying to introduce poison between castes but people of Varuna are not 'Jaathivaadi' (caste-ridden). So with their response during my visits, I am 100 per cent sure they will bless me."

On comments by the CM Bommai that he is insecure so he is visiting Varuna frequently, he said, "I just visited it twice." He said, "I told the High command that since Badami is far, I cannot visit it every week to respond to people's problems. So the High command, people of Varuna and my son Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah wanted me to contest here. So since it was my last election I decided to contest on my home turf."

He also clarified that their promise to ban organisations like Bajrang Dal, which spoil peace of society will not have any impact on their victory.

Siddaramaiah also condemned PM Modi's road show affecting students taking NEET exams in Bengaluru.

