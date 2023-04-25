Karnataka polls: Rebels refuse to back out as trouble dogs BJP, Congress

Despite concerted efforts to convince disgruntled elements, the BJP and the Congress were left with several rebels who did not withdraw their nominations on Monday, posing a threat to their official candidates.

Monday was the last day for candidates to withdraw from the fray for the May 10 Assembly election.

According to sources, the BJP could not convince rebel candidates to withdraw from the fray in at least 14 constituencies. The rebellion threat seems larger for the Congress where rebels are contesting in 18 segments. The JD(S) has one rebel in the fray — Mandya.

Also Read | Karnataka polls: Nomination withdrawal ends, 2,613 candidates in election fray

The BJP is expected to face trouble in Gandhinagar where its rebel candidate Krishnaiah Shetty was adamant on contesting. “All surveys were in my favour. But still I wasn’t given the ticket. I will remain with the BJP, but as a rebel candidate,” Shetty said, accusing Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan of blocking his ticket.

Efforts to convince Arun Kumar Puthila went in vain and he will contest as a BJP rebel in Puttur.

Similarly, in Channagiri, BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s son Madal Mallikarjun is in the fray as an independent. At Kundgol, party veteran B S Yediyurappa’s relative SI Chikkanagoudar has rebelled. Former minister Sogadu Shivanna has rebelled in Tumkur City.

The Congress received a jolt after failing to convince its Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy against contesting after being denied the ticket. In fact, the BSP announced that Murthy will be its candidate.

In Chickpet, Congress’ rebel Yousuf Sharif aka KGF Babu refused to withdraw even after receiving calls from party seniors K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

“I have promised the people of Chickpet. I can’t let them down,” he said.

The Congress is staring at rebel trouble in Kunigal, Mudhol, Saundatti, Tarikere and other segments.

Hectic negotiations yielded success in some cases. The BJP managed to convince at least seven rebels from withdrawing their candidatures.

This includes Mahadevappa Yadawad (Ramdurg), Ramappa Lamani (Shirahatti), Rajesh Gowda (Kunigal) and others. Also, Haveri MLA Neharu Olekar who threatened to raise a banner of revolt has calmed down, it is learnt.

The Congress could get at least six rebels to step back: Gangambike Mallikarjun (Chickpet), Sharadha Shetty (Kumta), Altaf Kittur (Hubli-Dharwad Central) and others.

Sources in both parties said they will continue to pursue the rebels to either become neutral or stop campaigning in order to safeguard the poll prospects of official candidates.