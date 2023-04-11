Karnataka polls: Shobha slams Cong; calls its Griha Lakshmi scheme 'fake promise'

Taking a swipe at the Congress' Griha Lakshmi scheme, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday said that the state government has been coming out with different schemes to empower women and the destitute ever since the BJP came to power in the state in 2008.

Read | Karnataka polls 2023: Shobha Karandlaje upbeat about BJP’s prospects

Karandlaje told reporters that the Congress has started thinking of women empowerment in this election, whereas the ruling BJP, under former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has implemented several pro-women programmes that can beat the Congress party’s fake promise of dolling out Rs 2,000 to each woman of every household in the state.

“Congress has always used women and the destitute as just a vote bank. But Prime Minister Modi’s vision of building toilets in all villages on a war-footing basis led to the real empowerment of women as they could use hygienic toilets. Otherwise, women had to wait for the sunset,” he said.