SUCI-C candidate meets morning walkers, seeks votes

Karnataka polls: SUCI-C candidate meets morning walkers, appeals to them to vote for her

Madhulata along with other SUCI-C members appeared in the garden in the morning and appealed to the walkers to vote for change

DHNS
DHNS, Dharwad,
  • Apr 22 2023, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 14:46 ist
(SUCI-C) candidate contesting from Dharwad Assembly constituency Madhulata Goudar met morning walkers. Credit: DH Photo

Socialist Unity Centre of India-Communist (SUCI-C) candidate contesting from Dharwad Assembly constituency Madhulata Goudar met morning walkers at Charantimath Garden here on Friday and appealed them to vote for her.

Madhulata along with other SUCI-C members appeared in the garden in the morning and appealed to the walkers to vote for change and vote for her.

Also Read: D K Shivakumar's chopper checked by ECI in Dharmasthala

Addressing the gathering, Madhulata said, it was high time to elect a representative who could raise voice for them and who could fight for solving people's problems.

"All political parties, including the BJP, the Congress and the Janata Dal have failed to deliver the goods and they have become slaves of the capitalists. All those parties are more busy in corruption than understanding and solving people's issues. The SUCI-C is the only organisation that people can pin their hopes on in the present situation. The SUCI-C is planning to bring radical changes in the society and thereby make people's life bearable. Making prices of essential commodities reachable for the common man is one of the main agendas of the SUCI-C," she said.

Senior SUCI-C member Gangadhar Badiger, Yogappa, Devamma Devatkal, Bhavanishankar Gouda, Sindhu Koudi and others were present.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Dharwad
SUCI(C)

Related videos

What's Brewing

How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture

How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture

Finding Amirbai

Finding Amirbai

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

Brighton become England's model club

Brighton become England's model club

Collection made with ancient art

Collection made with ancient art

Sound check

Sound check

Chetan: Charges against me unfounded

Chetan: Charges against me unfounded

Beaches gone, Karwar fishermen at sea

Beaches gone, Karwar fishermen at sea

How Coachella pulled off the most globalised lineup

How Coachella pulled off the most globalised lineup

It's the last phase of my career: Dhoni after CSK win

It's the last phase of my career: Dhoni after CSK win

 