Karnataka polls: SUCI-C candidate meets morning walkers, appeals to them to vote for her

Socialist Unity Centre of India-Communist (SUCI-C) candidate contesting from Dharwad Assembly constituency Madhulata Goudar met morning walkers at Charantimath Garden here on Friday and appealed them to vote for her.

Madhulata along with other SUCI-C members appeared in the garden in the morning and appealed to the walkers to vote for change and vote for her.

Addressing the gathering, Madhulata said, it was high time to elect a representative who could raise voice for them and who could fight for solving people's problems.

"All political parties, including the BJP, the Congress and the Janata Dal have failed to deliver the goods and they have become slaves of the capitalists. All those parties are more busy in corruption than understanding and solving people's issues. The SUCI-C is the only organisation that people can pin their hopes on in the present situation. The SUCI-C is planning to bring radical changes in the society and thereby make people's life bearable. Making prices of essential commodities reachable for the common man is one of the main agendas of the SUCI-C," she said.

Senior SUCI-C member Gangadhar Badiger, Yogappa, Devamma Devatkal, Bhavanishankar Gouda, Sindhu Koudi and others were present.