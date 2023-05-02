Karnataka polls: Super seniors happy to vote from home

Super-senior citizens were both excited and grateful to vote from home. Many said they had a comfortable experience.

The initiative of the Election Commission of India has won praise. Close to 80,000 super-seniors from across the state have opted to vote from home.

“Officials called me at 1 pm and asked if they could come over. When I expressed concerns that it was lunchtime, they were more than accommodating and said they would come over later,” said Prameela Basker, a resident of Marnamikatta in Mangaluru. "Officials were friendly and the entire process got over in just 10 to 15 minutes."

A resident of Basavanagudi in South Bengaluru said that the Election Commission’s announcement was a boon.

“I visited a polling booth last time. But due to my condition, I am happy to vote from home,” she said.

Raghu K, a resident of Kanakapura Road, said that his father had chosen to vote from home and it was a big relief for them.

“My father wanted to vote in the elections, but considering his condition, we were worried if he could walk to the polling booth. The vote-from-home option was very helpful. My father was happy and comfortable,” he said.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials who were on duty visiting the homes of eligible voters said that the satisfaction in the eyes of these elders was evident.

"Most of them were excited to vote from home and we could see that they were proud to vote. Many of them who were disappointed that they could not vote owing to their health condition were happy that they made it. They felt that it was their responsibility to vote and they had stood by it,” a senior BBMP official said.

A few senior citizens opined that the option should be provided even to the over-60s since many of them have mobility issues.