Karnataka polls: Violent incidents reported in at least 3 places

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 10 2023, 15:50 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 15:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Violent incidents were reported from at least three places during polling to the Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday, police sources said.

At Masabinal village in Basavana Bagewadi taluk of Vijayapura district, several angry villagers destroyed some electronic voting machines, VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines and damaged the vehicles of polling officers, after "rumours" that the officials were "changing" the EVMs and VVPATs.

In the Padmanabhanagar constituency in Bengaluru, some youth armed with sticks attacked their political rivals in a polling booth at Papaiah Garden. They went on a rampage in which a few women who were standing in queue to vote sustained injuries, the sources said.

At Sanjeevarayanakote in Ballari district, some Congress and BJP workers came to blows.

