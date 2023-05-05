Karnataka polls: With Ashoka in fray, BJP hopes to give a fight in Kanakapura

Farmer Shivanna Gowda, taking rest under a tree to escape the summer sun, watches men wearing saffron BJP shawls pass by in Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar’s native village Doddalahalli.

“Oh, the BJP people are making a lot of noise,” Gowda, 60, says. “Shivakumar will win. My worry is that his victory margin would come down.”

For the first time in decades, the BJP has fielded a formidable candidate against Shivakumar who is seeking to represent Kanakapura a fourth time. Before shifting to Kanakapura, Shivakumar represented the erstwhile Sathanur seat four times.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, the BJP’s Vokkaliga face, has the task of building BJP in Kanakapura where the party has averaged 2.6% vote share since 1983.

“Earlier, when a BJP candidate filed nomination, only ten people came along. This time, I had 5,000 people with me,” Ashoka says. “I’ve been sent here to win along with building the party.”

Ashoka’s campaign, backed by BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, is centred around Shivakumar’s “stranglehold” on Kanakapura. “There’s anger against Shivakumar. I want to trigger that anger,” Ashoka says.

Accusing Shivakumar of political vendetta, BJP workers in Kanakapura recall tales of the Congress leader allegedly having trenches dug outside the homes of opponents. “He keeps winning because he has put voters under obligation and fear,” Ashwath Narayan, a BJP worker, says.

There are over 80,000 Vokkaliga votes in Kanakapura, making caste a big factor in Ashoka’s candidature.

The JD(S) has fielded one Nagaraju whose campaign is non-existent. Also, JD(S) leader Narayana Gowda who polled over 47,000 votes last time is now with Congress.

Shivakumar is busy with the party’s statewide campaign and has deployed his brother and Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh to manage the show.

Suresh is urging voters not to believe the BJP’s campaign. “Have we troubled anybody? Have we filed police cases against anybody? Don’t vent your anger against someone else on Shivakumar,” he told a corner meeting. “The BJP is seeking votes. That’s the party that took away a medical college that was sanctioned to Kanakapura.”

On claims that political opponents are not free to seek votes, Suresh said Santhosh himself can go door-to-door for canvassing. “He doesn’t need Border Security Force. One word by Suresh is enough to ensure his protection,” he says.

‘Son’ rise?

The Kanakapura election marks the introduction of Ashoka’s son Ajay Ashoka to the political arena.

The 30-year-old MBA graduate is working on the ground to woo youngsters. “Earlier, the Kanakapura election was optionless. Now, there’s an option. You’ll definitely see an impact,” Ajay says.

Clad in a crisp white kurta, Ajay says he is not a politician. “I have my own business.”