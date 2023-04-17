Karnataka: Satish Reddy hits poll mode with roadshow

Three-time BJP MLA from Bommanahalli, M Satish Reddy, filed his nomination for the May 10 Assembly election on Monday after a show of cadre strength on Begur Road. Reddy, 51, will be contesting for a fourth successive term from the constituency.

BJP supporters, many of them in party colours and waving flags, started hitting the roads leading to the BBMP Zonal Office near the Bommanahalli Junction from about 11.30 am, an hour ahead of Reddy’s scheduled arrival to file the nomination. Traffic was closed on a heavily policed 300-metre stretch of the road near the building.

Reddy arrived in an open campaign vehicle at around 1 pm. Before visiting the neighbourhood temple, he spoke briefly, seeking the voters’ support for another term in the Assembly.

Drummers and dancing partymen kept the tempo up through a scorching afternoon, as Reddy filed the nomination. The brief roadshow, complete with camera drones and elaborate crowd control measures, doubled as an opening act ahead of what promises to be a high-stakes campaign. The Congress party has fielded Umapathy Srinivas Gowda from the constituency.

According to the affidavit filed as part of his nomination, Reddy, who has represented Bommanahalli since 2008, and his family including his wife and two children have movable and immovable assets valued at over Rs 122 crore. The figure was Rs 87 crore in 2018. Reddy’s assets and liabilities according to his previous submissions were Rs 42.96 crore and Rs 5.98 crore (2013) and Rs 15.88 crore and Rs 2.71 crore (2008), respectively.