Karnataka: Savadi’s supporters take BJP leader Nerli to task

Supporters of disgruntled BJP leader Laxman Savadi took BJP Chikkodi District President Dr Rajesh Nerli to task when the latter had arrived at the residence of the former to hold a meeting on Thursday.

Nerli had come to meet Savadi who has announced to quit as the primary member of BJP and also as MLC. "I have certainly taken a decision. I have decided to resign from the primary membership of the party," Savadi said in a press conference. He added that he will take a "strong decision" on Thursday evening and will start working from Friday.

Savadi scheduled a meeting of his supporters at 4 pm in the town. Savadi’s supporters took Nerli to task and alleged that BJP has been sold out to Mahesh Kumathalli who joined the party after being elected as a Congress candidate in the previous election.

Savadi has made his contribution to building the party and such a leader has been sacrificed for the cause of money. Some even used unparliamentary words.

Savadi welcomed Nerli with a shawl and garland. He said it was a courtesy to the guest who has arrived home.

Savadi who was seated next to Nerli made efforts to pacify his supporters and later accompanied Nerli up to the vehicle as Savadi's supporters continued to raise slogans against BJP and banged on the car.