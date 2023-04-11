Karnataka: Sunni clerics ask Congress more tickets to Muslims

The Congress has found itself in a fix due to pressure from a section of Muslim religious leaders to give at least 23 tickets to leaders from the community for the upcoming Assembly elections.

So far, the Congress has announced tickets for 165 constituencies in two lists, while a third list is pending. The party has fielded 11 Muslims until now.

The demand is being led by the Sunni Ulama Board.

Representing their demand, Muhammad Shafi Saadi, who is the Karnataka Wakf Board chairperson, told DH that they have sought representation commensurate with the Muslim population in the state. Moreover, the Congress has given ticket to other candidates in the Muslim-dominant constituencies. The party should instead give tickets to Muslim candidates in constituencies where the community has a large population. The party should also ensure victory of these candidates, he said.

According to Muslim leaders, the community is the deciding factor for Congress and JD(S) votes in 57 constituencies.

Meanwhile, Muslim priests have also approached JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy seeking adequate representation in the regional party. “We have met Kumaraswamy. We will hold further talks with him depending on the Congress party’s response,” Saadi said.

There are 11,000 Ulama representing mosques across the state, with a wide support base. Karnataka’s population has 13% Muslims and they account for 15% of the Congress’ vote base.

KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed told DH that the party is yet to finalise candidates and a third list is awaited. “We are in talks with Muslim leaders. The party will give adequate representation to minorities. Not just minorities, all communities will get adequate representation,” he said.

The Congress had received 100 applications seeking tickets from minorities, mostly Muslims. In the 2018 Assembly election, the Congress gave tickets to 17 Muslims of whom seven won.

Meanwhile, a section of the Muslims in Hubballi offered prayers at a Dargah in Hubballi on Tuesday, praying for JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy to become the next chief minister.

So far, in the two lists of candidates, there are 42 Lingayats and 36 Vokkaligas.