Karnataka's exchequer would turn empty if Cong's promises are fulfilled: Modi

Taking a dig at the opposition party's poll manifesto, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Karnataka's exchequer would turn empty if Congress' promises made during the poll campaigns are fulfilled.

He was speaking at a public meeting ahead of the Assembly polls here on Tuesday.

Asserting that the Congress' poll promises are unrealistic, he said that the Congress party has issued many guarantee cards, but development works would stop if those are implemented. "Besides, they would halt development projects implemented by the BJP-led government," the PM said.

Slamming the Congress, he further said that the opposition party believes in "appeasement of terrorism". "A Congress leader had cried when a terrorist died in an encounter at Batla house in Delhi. But they sought evidence when surgical strikes were conducted by Indian soldiers. The Congress-led government in Karnataka was in favour of terrorists. But the BJP-led government controlled it and initiated action against terror outfit groups," he said.

He alleged that both JD(S) and Congress have always supported terrorism.

Stating that Congress party's "warranty has expired", he said that the guarantees of Congress have no value. "The track record of Congress is not good. They had made promises in Gujarat in 2012. It had promised model houses for poor people, but the people themselves had to pay the workers, and this is the reality."

He said though Congress and JD(S) look like two different parties, their thinking is the same. "They looted money in the name of development and promoted family politics. They believe in divide and rule. Their objective is not progress of Karnataka. They never bothered about the future of your children," he added.

Alleging that Congress and JD(s) had ignored the Upper Bhadra project, he said, they never wanted the welfare of farmers. "But the BJP-led government at the Centre had released Rs 5,300 crore for the project. Lakhs of farmers will benefit from it. The modernisation of Vani Vilas Sagar Dam is being taken up. Development works would move at a snail's pace under the Congress and JD(S). So, bring the double-engine government of BJP again to expedite the works of developmental projects," Modi said.

The Centre has spent over Rs 3,500 crore for the implementation of National Highways in Chitradurga district, and the Tumkur-Chitradurga-Davangere railway line work has also started, he added.

Referring to BJP manifesto, he said it is a road map for the progress of Karnataka. "It is the blueprint of modern, basic facilities, women empowerment, future of the youth, generation of employment and welfare of people of all communities."

"As Chitradurga is known for 'Elu Suttina Kote', (seven circles of fort), the Centre too has given seven safety forts to the people of the country. The first fort is PM Awas Yojana, free LPG cylinder, drinking water connection; the second safety fort is free ration to BPL families; the third safety fort is Ayushman Bharat Yojana; the fourth safety fort is Jan Dhan bank, Mudra yojana, the fifth fort is Jeevan Jyothi, Suraksha Bhima, Atal pension, the sixth safety fort is security for women and the seventh safety fort is social security to all," he said.

People belonging to SCs, STs, OBCs have been given double benefits; Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government at the Centre had formed a tribal ministry, he added.

The PM said that Congress can never match the pace of development works done by BJP. "The country had a few medical colleges before BJP came to power. We are setting up medical colleges in each district across the country, including Chitradurga. Nursing colleges will be set up across the country, including Karnataka, and youths will get employment. Medical, engineering examinations are being conducted in regional languages for the benefit of rural children. They too can become doctors and engineers," he said.

He claimed, "We have set up over 400 Eklavya model schools for children of the tribal communities. But Congress had indulged in a school uniform scam."

Modi's appeal to people

Modi asked the gathering to do him a favour. He said: "You visit each household and tell them that 'Modi, your servant, has come from Dehi and has conveyed his regards to people.' People will bless the BJP and it will strengthen Karnataka so that I could serve the state."

In Kannada, he said "Ee baariya nirdhara, bahumatada BJP sarkara.(This time it's decided to bring BJP majority govt in Karnataka). "Bring BJP majority government in Karnataka so that we will make it number one in the country," he concluded.