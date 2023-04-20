K'taka: BSY rides 'lucky' Ambassador for son's nom

Karntataka Polls: Yediyurappa rides in his 'lucky' Ambassador car for son's nomination filing

PTI
PTI, Shivamogga,
  • Apr 20 2023, 18:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 18:20 ist
B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI Photo

As B Y Vijayendra set out to file his nomination for the May 10 Assembly election from Shikaripura constituency in this district, his father and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa chose his "lucky" Ambassador car to go along with him.

According to sources close to Yediyurappa, the Karnataka BJP strongman who has announced his retirement from electoral politics, has a "deep affection" for the four-wheeler.

It was this white vintage vehicle that Yediyurappa had used for filing papers for his maiden election decades ago, which he won.

Also Read: Karnataka polls: Congress fields DKS against DKS in Kanakapura as 'precautionary measure'

“Since then there was no looking back. Despite several upheavals in his political career, Yediyurappa managed to become Chief Minister of Karnataka four times,” a source noted.

Before leaving for filing the papers on Wednesday, Vijayendra, the state BJP vice-president, touched his father’s feet and sought his blessings.

Yediyurappa followed him in his Ambassador car. Yediyurappa got elected from this seat in 1983 and continued to represent it till 1999. After his defeat in 1999, he was the Karnataka Legislative Council member till 2004.

Again from 2004 to 2014 he was an MLA (in 2013 he won on the ticket of KJP that he floated, breaking away from the BJP). He later returned to the BJP and then successfully fought the Lok Sabha election in 2014 before returning to Karnataka politics in 2018. Yediyurappa became Chief Minister twice post the 2018 Assembly election – once for a short stint of six days from May 17, 2018 to May 23, 2018 and then again from July 26, 2019 to July 28, 2021.

Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
BS Yediyurappa
BY Vijayendra

