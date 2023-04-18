Kateel challenges Congress to announce Lingayat Karnataka CM

State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel has challenged the Congress to announce a Lingayat as next chief minister.

He was reacting to Congress leaders' allegations that Lingayats faced injustice from the hands of the BJP, in Mangaluru.

"The BJP has made Lingayat as chief minister on all occasions. The Congress has no power to announce the same. The BJP is facing the election under the guidance of B S Yediyurappa and leadership of Basavaraj Bommai. It will make Lingayat as next chief minister of Karnataka," he said.

To a query on BJP engaged in dynasty politics, he said "it is not wrong on the part of the party to announce tickets to the family members of those who have worked for the party. It does not amount to dynasty politics. The BJP need not worry over rebel candidates. We will win with the efforts of the party workers," he said.

The BJP has brought in revolutionary changes by introducing 77 new faces in the state. This change will give us success.

"All efforts were made to retain Jagadish Shettar by the BJP. National leaders had visited his doorstep t convince him. Inspite of it he quit the BJP and joined the Congress," said Kateel.

On Hindutva organiser Arun Kumar Puthila contesting as an independent candidate in Puttur, Kateel "everyone has the right to contest in election in a democracy. It is common for the ticket aspirant to contest as an independent candidate after having been denied a ticket. We will not oppose it. Puttur is the strong forte of the BJP and BJP is confident of its victory," said Kateel.

He alleged that Congress lacks candidates to contest in several constituencies. Though their selection process had commenced in December 2022, they have not allotted tickets to all the constituencies. "We had finished the majority of the ticket allotment process within 10 days. Congress is waiting for those candidates who failed to get a ticket in the BJP."

MP Sumalatha has promised to extend all support to the party in Mandy. All efforts are on to convince sitting MLA Ramdas who was denied ticket.