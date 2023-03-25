KPCC launches 'Apartment Mitra' initiative

The Congress will make all efforts to resolve the apartment residents’ issues by ensuring regular interactions and improve coordination among government agencies if elected to power, former chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday.

Speaking at the Bengaluru Apartment Town Hall organised by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Apartment Cell, Siddaramaiah said that, if elected, the party would fulfil all the promises in their manifesto.

Apartment residents and representatives of various resident welfare associations (RWAs) presented their issues to party leaders and requested them to take action. Some of these demands included last-mile connectivity from metro stations, usage of Kaveri water, and setting up of more sewage treatment plants.

Representatives of Citizens of Sankey also presented their Climate Action Manifesto and laid out their demands regarding climate action and the functioning of government agencies in the city.

Senior party leaders, including D K Shivakumar, Ramalinga Reddy, Krishna Byre Gowda, Rizwan Arshad, Byrathi Suresh, H Nagesh, and Sampath Raj took stock of their concerns, demands and inputs, and assured resolution of their issues to “build a better Bengaluru”.

They released their proposed action agenda to tackle the issues of the city’s apartment dwellers, which included several assurances, such as working to ensure Kaveri water reaches every household and creating an integrated portal for all apartment-related compliances.

The party also launched the ‘Apartment Mitra’ initiative, enabling an open channel of communication between apartment representatives and the party.