K'taka: Anganwadi worker suspended on charges of dereliction of duty

An Anganwadi worker, who was serving as a booth-level officer on election duty in the Bantwal Assembly constituency, has been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty.
Latha was working at an Anganwadi in Perla and had failed to discharge the duties related to election.
DC Ravi Kumar M R has suspended Latha with immediate effect, sources added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture
Finding Amirbai
World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets
Brighton become England's model club
Collection made with ancient art
Sound check
Chetan: Charges against me unfounded
Beaches gone, Karwar fishermen at sea
How Coachella pulled off the most globalised lineup
It's the last phase of my career: Dhoni after CSK win