K'taka: Anganwadi worker suspended on charges of dereliction of duty

K'taka Anganwadi worker suspended over failed poll duty

Latha was working at an Anganwadi in Perla and had failed to discharge the duties related to election

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 22 2023, 14:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 14:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An Anganwadi worker, who was serving as a booth-level officer on election duty in the Bantwal Assembly constituency, has been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty.

DC Ravi Kumar M R has suspended Latha with immediate effect, sources added.

Mangaluru
Karnataka News
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Anganwadi workers

