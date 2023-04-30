K'taka: BJP candidates booked for poll code violation

A case has been registered against BJP candidate P Rajeev on charges of distributing money to bring people for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event in Kudachi Assembly constituency.

A video showing efforts to lure people with money to attend the event went viral on social media. A complaint was lodged in this regard in Harogeri police station. In Ranebennur, BJP candidate Arun Kumar Pujar has been booked for seeking votes in KV polytechnic college, without seeking permission from the authorities concerned.