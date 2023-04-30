K'taka: BJP candidates booked for poll code violation

A case has been registered against BJP candidate P Rajeev on charges of distributing money to bring people for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event in Kudachi Assembly constituency.
A video showing efforts to lure people with money to attend the event went viral on social media. A complaint was lodged in this regard in Harogeri police station. In Ranebennur, BJP candidate Arun Kumar Pujar has been booked for seeking votes in KV polytechnic college, without seeking permission from the authorities concerned.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pakodanomics is the new economics
A wallet of candies
As India greys, care economy blooms
Kochi Water Metro ferries over 10,000 on Sunday
Messi steals show at Kerala's Thrissur Pooram
100th Mann Ki Baat: Heritage sites get ready for shows
Napoli ready to end 33-year long wait for Italian title
Korean waves whet an appetite for curls
Understanding Patanjali’s philosophy of Yoga
Migrant voters: An identity crisis in K'taka