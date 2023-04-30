K'taka: BJP candidates booked for poll code violation

K'taka: BJP candidates booked for poll code violation

A video showing efforts to lure people with money to attend the event went viral on social media

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 30 2023, 22:55 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 04:35 ist
BJP Flag. Credit: PTI Photo

A case has been registered against BJP candidate P Rajeev on charges of distributing money to bring people for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event in Kudachi Assembly constituency.

A video showing efforts to lure people with money to attend the event went viral on social media. A complaint was lodged in this regard in Harogeri police station. In Ranebennur, BJP candidate Arun Kumar Pujar has been booked for seeking votes in KV polytechnic college, without seeking permission from the authorities concerned. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka
Assembly Elections 2023
mcc
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pakodanomics is the new economics 

Pakodanomics is the new economics 

A wallet of candies

A wallet of candies

As India greys, care economy blooms

As India greys, care economy blooms

Kochi Water Metro ferries over 10,000 on Sunday

Kochi Water Metro ferries over 10,000 on Sunday

Messi steals show at Kerala's Thrissur Pooram

Messi steals show at Kerala's Thrissur Pooram

100th Mann Ki Baat: Heritage sites get ready for shows

100th Mann Ki Baat: Heritage sites get ready for shows

Napoli ready to end 33-year long wait for Italian title

Napoli ready to end 33-year long wait for Italian title

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Understanding Patanjali’s philosophy of Yoga

Understanding Patanjali’s philosophy of Yoga

Migrant voters: An identity crisis in K'taka

Migrant voters: An identity crisis in K'taka

 