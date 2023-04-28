K'taka: Parameshwara injured in head during campaign

The supporters carried Parameshwara during the campaign and flower petals were showered on him from a JCB. A stone fell on his head during time

DHNS 
Tumakuru
  Apr 28 2023
  Apr 29 2023
Congress candidate from Koratagere, Dr G Parameshwara sustained head injuries after he was hit by a stone during campaign in Byrenahalli village of Koratagere taluk on Friday.

The supporters carried Parameshwara during the campaign and flower petals were showered on him from a JCB. A stone fell on his head during time. It is not known whether some miscreants threw the stone or whether it fell along with the flower petals.

An injured Parameshwara was rushed to the primary health centre in Akkirampura and then to Siddartha Medical College in Tumakuru. Dr. Tamim Ahmed, who attended on Parameshwara said that he had sustained injury at the centre of the head. "No sutures are done. He is out of danger," the doctor said.

