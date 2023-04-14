Angara makes U-turn on retirement; to campaign for BJP

K'taka polls: Angara makes U-turn on retirement; to campaign for BJP

Angara recounted being 'confused' upon not seeing his name in the BJP's candidate list for the Karnataka Assembly polls, following which he announced his retirement

  • Apr 14 2023, 19:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 19:45 ist
BJP's S Angara. Credit: DH Photo

Minister S Angara, a six-time MLA from Sullia reserve constituency who had announced political retirement soon after failing to get a ticket from the BJP to contest on April 12, made a U-turn on Friday and said that he spoke emotionally on retiring from politics.

“I no longer think in that manner now. The party has given me enough opportunities. I will work for the victory of the party’s candidate from Sullia constituency,” he told media persons in Sullia.

“BJP’s victory is important. Our candidate is Bhagirathi Murulya. I will work for her victory. I will take the responsibility to work towards her victory. I had never sought a ticket from the party all these years. I did not lobby for the ticket. I never indulged in nepotism, or corruption in my public life. My life is an open book and anyone can read it,” he said.

“I was shocked after noticing my name left out from the list on April 11 night while watching TV. Nothing struck my mind. In a confused state of mind, I gave my statement on political retirement on April 12. My statement resulted in a series of discussions in the public. Having realised that I should not be sending the wrong message to the voters and party workers in the constituency, I will continue to be with the people. I am also committed to extending my help to those who approach me with grievances," he added. 

