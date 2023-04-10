K'taka polls: Cong holds discussion on 58 seats

The leaders are likely to submit their list to Congress National president Mallikarjuna Kharge on Tuesday

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 10 2023, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2023, 22:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

The Congress on Monday again started the exercise to finalise its candidates for the remaining 58 seats in the Karnataka assembly. 

General Secretary K C Venugopal, National General Secretary (in charge Karnataka) Randeep Surjewala, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress state unit president D K Shivakumar held a four-hour long meeting.

The leaders are likely to submit their list to Congress National President Mallikarjuna Kharge on Tuesday. Kharge in consultation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to announce the list by the end of this week, sources said.

Rahul is likely to take a call on fielding Siddaramaiah from Kolar as the second seat. The party has already announced the candidature of Siddaramaiah from the Varuna segment.

The Congress already announced candidates for 166 seats out of 224 constituencies for the Karnataka assembly.

Congress
Indian Politics
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023

