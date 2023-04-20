Let Cong declare Shettar as CM candidate: Somanna

Minister V Somanna, also the BJP candidate for Chamarajanagar and Varuna Assembly segments, challenged the Congress to declare Jagadish Shettar, a Veerashaiva-Lingayat, as the CM candidate.

Speaking to media persons during his campaign at Shivapura village in Chamarajanagar, he said, "Let Congress announce a Veerashaiva-Lingayat as the CM candidate. Now, they have Shettar and Laxman Savadi in their party. Let them make Shettar as CM. Lingayats are self-respecting and intelligent. Congress will be disappointed, if they try to blackmail Lingayats."

Somanna warned the Congress against using the strategy of utilising Veerashaiva-Lingayats and then ignoring them. "Who removed Veerendra Patil and Rajashekara Murthy? Who made Nijalingappa leave the Congress? The Congress has been trying various tactics. That will not work," he said.

"We need Shettar. The party had assured to make him Rajya Sabha member and also Union minister. It also suggested making one of his family members as the candidate. But he was not ready to listen. I did not know that he had a weak mind. It is certain that he will leave the Congress in six months. He is in a suffocating environment. He has Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar on one side and Mallikarjun Kharge and Parameshwara on the other side," Somanna said.