Let Cong declare Shettar as CM candidate: Somanna

Let Cong declare Shettar as CM candidate: Somanna

Somanna warned the Congress against using the strategy of utilising Veerashaiva-Lingayats and then ignoring them

DHNS
DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • Apr 20 2023, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 07:30 ist
V Somanna. Credit: DH Photo

Minister V Somanna, also the BJP candidate for Chamarajanagar and Varuna Assembly segments, challenged the Congress to declare Jagadish Shettar, a Veerashaiva-Lingayat, as the CM candidate.

Speaking to media persons during his campaign at Shivapura village in Chamarajanagar, he said, "Let Congress announce a Veerashaiva-Lingayat as the CM candidate. Now, they have Shettar and Laxman Savadi in their party. Let them make Shettar as CM. Lingayats are self-respecting and intelligent. Congress will be disappointed, if they try to blackmail Lingayats."

Somanna warned the Congress against using the strategy of utilising Veerashaiva-Lingayats and then ignoring them. "Who removed Veerendra Patil and Rajashekara Murthy? Who made Nijalingappa leave the Congress? The Congress has been trying various tactics. That will not work," he said.

"We need Shettar. The party had assured to make him Rajya Sabha member and also Union minister. It also suggested making one of his family members as the candidate. But he was not ready to listen. I did not know that he had a weak mind. It is certain that he will leave the Congress in six months. He is in a suffocating environment. He has Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar on one side and Mallikarjun Kharge and Parameshwara on the other side," Somanna said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

V Somanna
Congress 
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023

Related videos

What's Brewing

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

The future of social media is a lot less social

The future of social media is a lot less social

Invest in the planet's health

Invest in the planet's health

What’s government trying to hide?

What’s government trying to hide?

Challenge and opportunity

Challenge and opportunity

India, Thailand discuss UPI, Prompt Pay Service linking

India, Thailand discuss UPI, Prompt Pay Service linking

UN chief calls for Sudan ceasefire over end of Ramadan

UN chief calls for Sudan ceasefire over end of Ramadan

Woman thrashed by 3 men for using public handpump dies

Woman thrashed by 3 men for using public handpump dies

Dropouts from NE interiors sow seeds of agripreneurship

Dropouts from NE interiors sow seeds of agripreneurship

 