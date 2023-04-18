Lingayat leaders being ignored in BJP: Congress leader S S Mallikarjun

Congress nominee from Davangere North assemgly segment S S Mallikarjun stated that many leaders of Veerashaiva-Lingayat leaders are embracing Congress by quitting BJP as they are not getting respect in the party.

Speaking to media persons, here on Monday, only some castes are being given preference in BJP. But Congress gives importance to all castes. He alleged that Lingayat leaders in BJP are being targetted and they are being ignored. People of the community are observing all these developments.

He said Congress partys' poll prospects are good in north Karnataka after BJP leader Jagadish Shettar joined Congress. This would make an impact on Haveri district also. Making union minister Pralhad Joshi as chief minister is left to BJP, but the party is making BJP leader B S Yediyurappa to dance its tune through blackmail.