Lingayats are watching, Bommai tells Congress

Taking a swipe at the Congress’s impasse on selecting a leader, Caretaker Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday added insult to injury by wondering what position the Lingayats will get in the new government.

Bommai told reporters here that the Congress leaders had "showered so much love" on the Lingayat community ahead of elections. "They tried to appease them. Let’s see what due positions they give - will they give CM or deputy CM? The community is also watching," he said.

Also Read | Congress needs to make inroads into Karnataka’s urban centres

Bommai reminded Congress that people have voted them expecting prosperity of the state.

"They’re yet to finalise their CM candidate. It’s their internal matter and I don’t want to discuss much on that. But it’s going to reflect on the Congress that in spite of having a complete majority, they’re unable to decide a leader. This shows the internal situation of the party. And, the aspirations of people are more important than politicking. They should settle the matter as soon as possible," Bommai said.

'Siddu known for blackmail'

BJP SC Morcha president Chalavadi Narayanaswamy claimed that Siddaramaiah "has constantly blackmailed party leaders".

“Siddaramaiah he has been blackmailing Congress high command since 2009. He first ensured that Mallikarjun Kharge was forcibly sent to Delhi. Then, too, he had said that he would leave the party if the desired post is not given," Narayanaswamy claimed. "In 2013, he became CM and and 2018 onwards he has been CLP leader. He has benefitted from Congress more than what he has given to the party. Even to this day, Siddaramaiah is again demanding CM post through blackmail tactics,” he said.