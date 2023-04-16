Love coming here, says Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said he loves visiting Karnataka and offered to get more involved with the party’s election effort in the poll-bound state.
“I am happy to come here. I love coming to Karnataka. I have to be careful when I come here with my diet, because if I am not careful, I put on a lot of weight,” Gandhi said after inaugurating the Indira Gandhi Bhavan here. “But I am here to help you…I’m here to have the Congress win the election with a thumping majority,” he said, urging his party colleagues to ensure Congress wins 150 seats.
