Love coming here, says Rahul in Karnataka

Love coming here, says Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka

I’m here to have the Congress win the election with a thumping majority, Rahul said

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 16 2023, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2023, 23:55 ist
The interiors of Bharath Jodo auditorium inaugurated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru on Sunday. DH Photo/ S K Dinesh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said he loves visiting Karnataka and offered to get more involved with the party’s election effort in the poll-bound state.

“I am happy to come here. I love coming to Karnataka. I have to be careful when I come here with my diet, because if I am not careful, I put on a lot of weight,” Gandhi said after inaugurating the Indira Gandhi Bhavan here. “But I am here to help you…I’m here to have the Congress win the election with a thumping majority,” he said, urging his party colleagues to ensure Congress wins 150 seats.

Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls
Assembly Elections 2023
Rahul Gandhi
Congress 
Bengaluru

