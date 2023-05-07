Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to campaign for BJP in Karnataka

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will campaign for the BJP for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections.
He will be in the state on Monday and participate in two BJP roadshows at Kapu and Udupi town, party sources said.
Before reaching Udupi, Shinde will visit the Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple. He will then meet the Dharmasthala temple's Dharmadhikari, Veerendra Hegde, they said.
The chief minister will also visit the Sri Krishna Temple in Udupi and on Monday itself, return to Maharashtra, the BJP sources said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' pushed to September 7
Indian Navy's oldest landing ship decommissioned
Heavy cannabis use linked to schizophrenia
Colours and tradition at King Charles III's coronation
Aliens may soon detect life on Earth: Scientists
Marvel Studios' 'Blade' delayed amid writer's strike
Miss Universe finalist dies after horse riding accident
Backstreet Boys deliver performance in Delhi-NCR
What are historicals trying to say?
Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town