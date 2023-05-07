Eknath Shinde to campaign for BJP in Karnataka

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to campaign for BJP in Karnataka

Shinde will be in the state on Monday and participate in two BJP roadshows at Kapu and Udupi town

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 07 2023, 00:35 ist
  • updated: May 07 2023, 00:35 ist
Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will campaign for the BJP for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections.

He will be in the state on Monday and participate in two BJP roadshows at Kapu and Udupi town, party sources said.

Before reaching Udupi, Shinde will visit the Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple. He will then meet the Dharmasthala temple's Dharmadhikari, Veerendra Hegde, they said.

The chief minister will also visit the Sri Krishna Temple in Udupi and on Monday itself, return to Maharashtra, the BJP sources said.

India News
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka
Eknath Shinde

