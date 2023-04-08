Maharashtra health insurance scheme leaves BJP in a fix ahead of polls

The ruling BJP in Karnataka is in a fix over Maharashtra government’s recent announcement to extend the benefits of its health insurance scheme - the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana - to 865 bordering villages in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Kalaburagi and Bidar. The April 3 decision is widely seen as an attempt to woo people and lay claim to these villages.

With the Assembly elections round the corner, the pressure is mounting on the state’s BJP leaders to counter the moves by Maharashtra strongly. Incidentally, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is ruling Maharashtra.

Maharashtra's announcement comes despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention and advice to the chief ministers of both the states to exercise restraint in their statements and actions ahead of the elections.

Also Read | Karnataka CM threatens retaliatory measure if Maharashtra does not withdraw its health insurance scheme in State villages

This is seen as Maharashtra Chief Minister M Eknath Shinde's efforts to strengthen Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) in Belagavi district.

MES is expected to contest Karnataka assembly election in at least five constituencies—Nippani, Khanapur, Belagavi North, Belagavi South and Belagavi Rural. Since most of the 865 villages come under these constituencies, MES expects to reap rich dividends.

Congress is trying to take electoral advantage of this development by mounting an attack on the saffron party.

Political analysts opine that the real intention of Maharashtra government is to convey a message to people in Maharashtra that it is keen on ‘reclaiming’ the ‘Marathi-speaking’ areas that are now in Karnataka.

"All the parties that have ruled Maharashtra since 1956 have used the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue for political gains. They want the issue to be alive and they know that the matter cannot be decided in the Supreme Court," said Ashok Chandargi, a Kannada activist and a political analyst.

Chandargi pointed out that it is common for people from Maharashtra and Karnataka to go across the border for medical treatment. So far, Karnataka has not thought of taking political advantage of this cross-border movement. "However, Maharashtra is compelling the people from Karnataka going to Maharashtra for free medical treatment to sign a declaration," he says.

The declaration, as part of the health insurance scheme, mandates the applicant to mention that he is a Marathi-speaking person and a resident of the village which is claimed by Maharashtra as its own.

Mixed response

The development has received mixed response from people on the ground while raking up linguistic sentiments.

Raju Birje, a resident of Mandoli village in Belagavi, said, barring education reservation, other schemes of Maharashtra government for people in boundary areas were not much known to the people. Presently people were in election mood and no attention was given towards such announcements.

Anil Hegde, a resident of Hindalga village, says, "We have been informed about the health insurance scheme by MES leaders."

MES working president and former MLA Manohar Kinekar said, one private hospital in Belagavi city has been empanelled by Maharashtra for its health scheme.

'Karnataka's Ayushman Bharat scheme far better'

Former Belagavi Rural MLA Sanjay Patil said, "We (K'taka) already have Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme implemented giving benefits to all, including the Marathi-speaking people, without discrimination, up to Rs 5 lakh.

Maharashtra government has announced benefits of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana for Marathi-speaking residents in 865 villages in Karnataka on which it stakes claim up to Rs 1.50 lakh and it would not have any impact as benefits of health insurance scheme of Karnataka were much higher than that of neighbouring, he said.